October 17, Nigeria’s federal government commissioned a 1 MW solar mini-grid with 2.4 MWh of battery storage in Tallasse, Gombe State. The ceremony also launched construction of four interconnected mini-grids totaling 16 MW across Dukku, Bajoga, Kumo and Kaltungo. The news was published on October 18.

Tallasse serves 6,028 connections: 5,929 residential, 84 commercial and 15 dedicated to productive activities. Equipment includes electric tricycles, groundnut oil processing machinery, modular rice milling and flour-grinding machinery. The federal Rural Electrification Agency and Gombe State Government collaborated on the project.