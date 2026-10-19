October 17, Bangladesh’s Barind Multipurpose Development Authority held a meeting at its Rajshahi headquarters to assess solar power for about 17,000 irrigation pumps. Domestic and overseas technology companies discussed implementation, maintenance costs and smart irrigation. The news was published on October 18.

Proposals include exporting surplus electricity through net metering, mobile irrigation payments and centralized pump management. Headquarters would monitor operations, electricity use, recharges and financial transactions. The initiative remains under study; discussions also addressed reducing irrigation costs and ensuring farmers’ access to irrigation services.