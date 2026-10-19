October 18, DTEK implemented emergency outages in parts of Kyiv region under instructions from Ukraine’s national grid operator. Attacks on energy facilities overnight on October 17–18 had disrupted electricity in Kyiv city and the Kyiv, Odesa and Ternopil regions.

Odesa regional military administration chief Oleh Kiper reported that morning that attacks had left 24,000 households without electricity. DTEK’s schedule listed outages lasting 1.5–7 hours across different neighborhoods. Kyiv’s Dniprovskyi district entered an emergency outage around 10:00 local time on October 18; supply remained interrupted when that day’s report was filed.