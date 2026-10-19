October 18, Tianfu substation completed its first annual overhaul after transformer No. 3 was energized and operated stably. Work began on January 31 and lasted nearly nine months, involving over 1,200 personnel from more than 10 organizations and over 400 tasks across more than 30 work areas.

Work covered six line bays, 500 kV busbar primary equipment and transformers, alongside a sectionalized double-busbar upgrade. More than 20 defects were eliminated. Tianfu connects Ganzi, Furong and Bayue substations at the center of the Sichuan–Chongqing UHV network, transmitting western Sichuan’s clean electricity to Chengdu–Chongqing demand centers.