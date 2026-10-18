[SMM Coal and Coke Shipping] China's coal port arrivals last week were 8.46 million mt, up 2% WoW and down 3% YoY.

Port departures: According to SMM tracking, global coal port departures last week were 27.77 million mt, down 5% WoW and down 7% YoY, with cumulative port departures in 2026 at 1.1514 billion mt.

Port arrivals: According to SMM tracking, China's coal port arrivals last week were 8.46 million mt, up 2% WoW and down 3% YoY, with cumulative port arrivals in 2026 at 302.2 million mt.

1. For data involved in the report, please log in to the SMM database

(https://data-pro.smm.cn/) to view

2. For details on SMM steel shipping data, steel industry information, analysis reports, databases, and more, please contact the SMM Steel DivisionHou Lei 021-51595960