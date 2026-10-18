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[SMM Coal and Coke Shipping] China's coal port arrivals last week were 8.46 million mt, up 2% WoW and down 3% YoY.

Published: Oct 18, 2026 17:59 (GMT+8)

Port departures: According to SMM tracking, global coal port departures last week were 27.77 million mt, down 5% WoW and down 7% YoY, with cumulative port departures in 2026 at 1.1514 billion mt.

Port arrivals: According to SMM tracking, China's coal port arrivals last week were 8.46 million mt, up 2% WoW and down 3% YoY, with cumulative port arrivals in 2026 at 302.2 million mt.

 

 

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(https://data-pro.smm.cn/) to view

2. For details on SMM steel shipping data, steel industry information, analysis reports, databases, and more, please contact the SMM Steel DivisionHou Lei 021-51595960

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

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