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[Top 5 humanoid robot companies by revenue are all Chinese; Shenzhen robot exports surge over 1,200% in first 8 months]

Published: Oct 18, 2026 17:12 (GMT+8)
Recently, international consulting firm Frost & Sullivan released the "2026 Global Humanoid Robot Market Research Report." In H1 this year, global humanoid robot sales reached 36,000 units, surpassing the 35,000 units sold in all of 2025; market revenue reached $540 million. By revenue, the top five players in the global humanoid robot market in H1 this year were all Chinese enterprises, with Shenzhen companies taking two of the spots. Data from Shenzhen Customs shows that in the first eight months of this year, Shenzhen's combined exports of various separately listed robots reached 11.13 billion yuan, up 12.2x YoY, with products sold to more than 120 countries and regions

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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