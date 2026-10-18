[Anthropic is reportedly offering Blackstone a yield of over 10% for its $60 billion chip financing]

According to the Financial Times, Anthropic is offering Blackstone a yield of over 10% to raise funds for its latest chip deal. The $60 billion debt financing plan, codenamed "Project North Star," will help Anthropic procure about 1.5 GW of custom semiconductors developed by Google (TPUs) — expected to become the largest chip financing deal to date and a key test of investor demand for AI debt. Sources said Blackstone funds will invest $9 billion to buy debt backed by Anthropic's chip lease payments over the next five years, half of the roughly $18 billion in subordinated loans. The coupon quoted is 10%, with total yield higher still after the issuance discount and other fees. Per the ICE BofA BB US High Yield Index, similar-credit borrowers pay around 7% in the public bond market.