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[NVIDIA Denies RTX 5090 Discontinuation: Just Insufficient Capacity, Supply Will Continue]

Published: Oct 18, 2026 17:11 (GMT+8)
At the RTX Spark event held in Taipei, China, NVIDIA Senior Vice President of PC Jeff Fisher said in an interview that the RTX 5090 graphics card has not been discontinued. He emphasized that the RTX 5090 is an extremely important core product for NVIDIA, and the company will continue to supply it. Jeff Fisher also acknowledged that supply chain capacity remains constrained, but he said NVIDIA is doing everything it can to ensure the product reaches the market smoothly.

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