British Steel this week attended a BCSA-organised event at the Houses of Parliament, joined by contractors, clients and MPs including Blair McDougall, Minister for Reindustrialisation, to call for a bigger role for UK producers in construction and infrastructure projects. Chief Commercial Officer Lisa Coulson said steel is strategically vital to UK infrastructure, the economy and national resilience, and expects steel demand to rise over the next 20 years, growth that should be met by UK mills, contractors and fabricators. She stressed cooperation across the value chain to build a competitive, lower-carbon and resilient sector, and Construction Commercial Director Phil Knowles reaffirmed support for UK mills and fabricators.