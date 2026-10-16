ArcelorMittal has announced progress on its €1.3 billion low-carbon steelmaking project at Dunkirk and its €500 million electrical steel expansion at Mardyck, France. At Dunkirk, the company is building a 2 million mt/year electric arc furnace (EAF) and a ladle metallurgy furnace, with preparatory work underway and €300 million already committed to site preparation and long-lead equipment. Using recycled steel, HBI or DRI, and pig iron, the new route is expected to emit about 0.6 mt of CO₂ per mt of steel, around two-thirds less than the blast furnace route. Permit applications have been submitted, with public consultation starting October 15. At Mardyck, where the first three electrical steel lines began operating in March, equipment installation for an annealing-pickling line and a reversing mill is nearing completion, with initial tests expected in spring 2027. The new lines will complete the integrated production chain for electrical steels used in motors and generators.