logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

Nigeria's Ondo State Inks $362M Deal for West Africa's First Integrated Titanium Plant

Published: Oct 16, 2026 15:56 (GMT+8)
【SMM Titanium Flash】On October 12th, the government of Ondo State, Nigeria, signed an agreement worth $362 million with PyVee Limited to build a titanium processing plant in the Ilaje Local Government Area, implemented through a public-private partnership model. Positioned as the first fully integrated titanium value chain processing plant in West Africa, the project will be advanced in two phases: the first phase involves an investment of approximately $12 million to build a commercial pilot plant, which is expected to be operational about 21 months after signing; the second phase involves the construction of a full-scale titanium processing complex. The state government participates by exchanging land for equity, and the project is expected to generate an annual economic value of over 300 billion naira for Ondo State. With the implementation of the project, Nigeria's participation in the global titanium processing industry is expected to increase.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
Titanium Market Weekly in the Doldrums, Industry Chain Divergence Continues [SMM Titanium Weekly Review]
2 hours ago
Titanium Market Weekly in the Doldrums, Industry Chain Divergence Continues [SMM Titanium Weekly Review]
Read More
Titanium Market Weekly in the Doldrums, Industry Chain Divergence Continues [SMM Titanium Weekly Review]
Titanium Market Weekly in the Doldrums, Industry Chain Divergence Continues [SMM Titanium Weekly Review]
[SMM Titanium Weekly Review: Titanium Market Consolidates on a Weak Note This Week, Industry Chain Divergence Persists] The titanium market overall consolidated on a weak note this week. Titanium concentrates were in ample supply, with domestic growth combined with high imported inventory, low-priced cargoes weighing on the market, and downstream buyers pushing for lower prices, leaving ore prices under pressure. Titanium dioxide held steady, with improved orders in September driving production resumptions, but the "October peak season" failed to materialize, as new orders were few and transactions weak, with limited support from raw materials. Titanium slag consolidated on a weak note, with losses persisting, operating rates at low levels, downstream just-in-time procurement, and supply contraction finding a floor but unable to rise. Titanium sponge remained in the doldrums, with new capacity releases combined with production resumptions after maintenance creating significant supply pressure, while downstream buyers pushed for lower prices and transactions were thin. Titanium products showed a cold-hot divergence, with the civilian segment sluggish amid fierce price competition, while aerospace and military orders were full but provided limited boost. Overall, end-use demand has not fully recovered, with short-term divergence and a weak consolidation expected, and attention on post-holiday restocking and low-end capacity rationalization.
2 hours ago
EU Grants Strategic Status to Verde Magnesium Project, Aiming for 90,000 Tons Annual Production by 2036
3 hours ago
EU Grants Strategic Status to Verde Magnesium Project, Aiming for 90,000 Tons Annual Production by 2036
Read More
EU Grants Strategic Status to Verde Magnesium Project, Aiming for 90,000 Tons Annual Production by 2036
EU Grants Strategic Status to Verde Magnesium Project, Aiming for 90,000 Tons Annual Production by 2036
【SMM Titanium Flash】On October 13th, the European Commission granted the strategic project status of the key raw material bill for the processing link of the Verde Magnesium Industries project in Romania. Together with the previously approved mining link, this project has become the only one in Europe to obtain CRMA strategic status across the entire value chain of primary magnesium. Its phased production roadmap shows that the annual production target is set at 360 tons in 2028, increasing to 30,000 tons in 2031, and further expanding to 90,000 tons in 2036. With the establishment of strategic status across the entire chain, the construction of local primary magnesium supply capacity in Europe is expected to accelerate.
3 hours ago
Moma’s Q3 ilmenite output rebounds, but Kenmare cuts annual forecast
5 hours ago
Moma’s Q3 ilmenite output rebounds, but Kenmare cuts annual forecast
Read More
Moma’s Q3 ilmenite output rebounds, but Kenmare cuts annual forecast
Moma’s Q3 ilmenite output rebounds, but Kenmare cuts annual forecast
[SMM Titanium Flash] Kenmare Resources reported on 15 October that its Moma mine in Mozambique produced 233,600 tonnes of ilmenite in the third quarter, up 12% year on year and 59% from the second quarter. Finished-product shipments totalled 242,900 tonnes. Despite the rebound, Kenmare lowered its 2026 ilmenite production forecast to 710,000–750,000 tonnes from about 800,000 tonnes, citing continuing commissioning difficulties at Wet Concentrator Plant A. Kenmare also expects full-year shipments of about 1.05 million tonnes, below its previous guidance of more than 1.1 million tonnes. Finished-product stocks rose to 284,200 tonnes at the end of September as production outpaced shipments. The company said titanium-feedstock prices remained pressured by surplus supply, particularly in China, and expects its average received ilmenite price to fall in the fourth quarter. Those shipment and price figures are forecasts, not completed results.
5 hours ago
Related News
news
Titanium Market Weekly in the Doldrums, Industry Chain Divergence Continues [SMM Titanium Weekly Review]
Oct 16, 2026 17:38 (GMT+8)
news
EU Grants Strategic Status to Verde Magnesium Project, Aiming for 90,000 Tons Annual Production by 2036
Oct 16, 2026 15:54 (GMT+8)
news
Moma’s Q3 ilmenite output rebounds, but Kenmare cuts annual forecast
Oct 16, 2026 14:49 (GMT+8)
news
Monthly pricing regions saw a decline at the start of the month; after the holiday, sulphuric acid prices were raised in many areas, and expectations are for relative stability this month [SMM Sulphuric Acid Weekly Review]
Oct 16, 2026 14:05 (GMT+8)