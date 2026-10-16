Titanium Market Weekly in the Doldrums, Industry Chain Divergence Continues [SMM Titanium Weekly Review]

[SMM Titanium Weekly Review: Titanium Market Consolidates on a Weak Note This Week, Industry Chain Divergence Persists] The titanium market overall consolidated on a weak note this week. Titanium concentrates were in ample supply, with domestic growth combined with high imported inventory, low-priced cargoes weighing on the market, and downstream buyers pushing for lower prices, leaving ore prices under pressure. Titanium dioxide held steady, with improved orders in September driving production resumptions, but the "October peak season" failed to materialize, as new orders were few and transactions weak, with limited support from raw materials. Titanium slag consolidated on a weak note, with losses persisting, operating rates at low levels, downstream just-in-time procurement, and supply contraction finding a floor but unable to rise. Titanium sponge remained in the doldrums, with new capacity releases combined with production resumptions after maintenance creating significant supply pressure, while downstream buyers pushed for lower prices and transactions were thin. Titanium products showed a cold-hot divergence, with the civilian segment sluggish amid fierce price competition, while aerospace and military orders were full but provided limited boost. Overall, end-use demand has not fully recovered, with short-term divergence and a weak consolidation expected, and attention on post-holiday restocking and low-end capacity rationalization.