[SMM Analysis] Stainless Futures Break to a Nine-Month Low as Collapsing Input Costs Reopen the Downside

China’s stainless steel futures spent the first full week back from the National Day break grinding lower, and unlike September’s declines this one came with no cushion underneath it. The benchmark SHFE contract closed at RMB 13,220/mt (about $1,976/mt) on Friday, down RMB 395/mt (roughly $59/mt), or 2.90%, from the prior Friday — the lowest close since January 6 and only RMB 95/mt above the year’s low of RMB 13,125/mt. The RMB 13,700/mt level reclaimed in late September is gone.

The week the cost floor stopped being a floor

For six weeks the argument for stainless had been that inputs were falling faster than finished product, rebuilding margins that had gone negative in late August. That inverted this week. The contract lost 2.90% while 10-12% Indonesian NPI fell only 1.68%, to RMB 1,022.5/nickel point (about $153), and the finished-to-raw index gap — measured from August 28, when the industry entered cost inversion — narrowed from 5.0 percentage points to 3.7.

Mills remain profitable; that is not in dispute. But the mechanism has flipped from cost relief supporting a stabilising price to cost erosion licensing a lower one. With Inner Mongolia high-carbon ferrochrome’s weekly average (latest print, week of October 9) down RMB 91.67 to RMB 7,675 per 50mt basis ton (about $1,147) after a month of near-flat readings, both nickel- and chrome-bearing inputs are now giving ground, and the market’s view of where the bottom sits has moved down with them.

US inflation did the rest

September CPI came in at 3.7% year-on-year against 3.6% expected, with core CPI up 0.6% on the month, the largest increase in five months; PPI then printed 6.3% year-on-year, the highest since May, against expectations of 5.3%. Market-implied odds of an October Fed hike rose to 33%, and Hammack, Daly and Bowman all left the door open to further tightening. A firmer dollar pressured the whole base metals complex, and SHFE nickel fell RMB 4,960/mt (roughly $741/mt), or 4.14%, to RMB 114,810/mt (about $17,161/mt).

Domestic policy stayed supportive — RMB 550 billion of local government debt quota deployed, a RMB 700 billion outright reverse repo operation, M2 up 7.2% year-on-year and September goods trade above RMB 5 trillion for the first time — but it was not enough to offset the external move. Stainless still fell by only about seven-tenths of nickel’s decline, extending its outperformance since September 1 to 5.8 percentage points.

Restocking came and went inside one week

300-series social inventory fell to 572,000 mt in the week to October 15, down 21,000 mt, or 3.54%, from 593,000 mt a week earlier. That clears essentially all of the build accumulated over the holiday, though it leaves inventory slightly above the September 24 low of 570,000 mt.

The drawdown is better read as timing than as demand. Downstream buyers covered production needs after the break, the coverage was done within days, and enquiries and confirmed deals thinned out immediately afterwards. Mills added to the pressure: major producers cut guidance prices early in the week and pushed volume out, spot quotes followed, and traders discounted to move material. Cold-rolled 304/2B edged down RMB 75/mt in both Wuxi and Foshan, cold-rolled 316L/2B fell RMB 200/mt and hot-rolled 316L/NO.1 RMB 150/mt in Wuxi, while 201/2B and 430/2B held. The Wuxi 304/2B premium over futures widened to RMB 525-1,050/mt as the board fell faster than physical.

Outlook

Three things would need to change for this to stop. Input prices would have to stabilise, which depends largely on nickel and therefore on the dollar and the Middle East. Mill output cuts would have to deepen enough to match a demand gap that has not narrowed all quarter. And October demand would have to produce evidence it has so far withheld — the second half of “golden September, silver October” is now half gone with nothing to show for it.

None of those looks imminent, and with the macro calendar pointing at the late-October Fed meeting, the path of least resistance stays lower. The year low of RMB 13,125/mt is the obvious reference point; mills remain profitable, which argues against capitulation, but profitability that comes from falling inputs is exactly what is pulling prices down. Market participants are advised to treat the cost-driven repricing carefully and to watch spot transactions and mill production schedules rather than the board alone.