PLS Approves Final Investment Decision for P2000 Expansion at Pilgangoora [SMM Analysis]

PLS Group Limited announced today that it has reached a Final Investment Decision (FID) on the P2000 expansion project at its wholly owned Pilgangoora operation in Western Australia.

The expansion will involve the construction of a new Jimmagunya processing plant, increasing Pilgangoora’s spodumene concentrate production capacity to approximately 2.0 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa). First production is targeted for Q3 2029 (CY29Q3), followed by an approximately six-month ramp-up period to full production.

Key Project Highlights

Production: Average steady-state production of approximately 1,970 ktpa of SC5.2 over the first 10 years.

Capital expenditure: Approximately A$1.9 billion, allocated across FY27 (A$500 million), FY28 (A$900 million), and FY29 (A$500 million).

Project economics: Based on a long-term SC6 price assumption of US$1,620/t (CIF China), the expansion delivers an incremental post-tax NPV of A$2.7 billion at an 8% real discount rate and a post-tax IRR of 29.5%.

Operating costs: Average steady-state unit operating costs of approximately A$620/t (FOB) over the first 10 years.

Ore reserves: Updated Pilgangoora ore reserves total 249.2 million tonnes at 1.24% Li₂O, representing a 23% increase in tonnage and a 31% increase in contained lithium metal, including an initial underground reserve of 46.5 million tonnes.

By-products: Average annual tantalum production of approximately 900,000 lbs of Ta₂O₅ over the first 10 years.

Funding: The project is expected to be funded through existing cash reserves of A$2.3 billion as of June 30, 2026, together with operating cash flow, with no immediate external financing required.

SMM Commentary

1. Timing Matters: Limited Near-Term Supply Impact, but Additional Pressure on Long-Term Expectations

P2000 is not expected to commence production until Q3 2029 and therefore will have no direct impact on physical lithium supply-demand balances during 2026–2028.

However, from a market expectations perspective, the FID provides further confirmation of additional low-cost supply entering the market over the longer term. Together with the recent restart of Australian lithium operations, including Bald Hill and Finniss, and the resumption of shipments from Zimbabwe, the announcement reinforces market expectations of a potentially looser supply-demand balance beyond 2027.

While the project will not contribute physical supply in the near term, it could add to the prevailing bearish sentiment in the lithium market by strengthening expectations of future supply growth.

2. Cost Curve Implications: Low-Cost Producers Strengthen Their Competitive Position

With projected steady-state operating costs of approximately A$620/t FOB, Pilgangoora is expected to remain firmly positioned toward the lower end of the global lithium cost curve.

The project’s estimated post-tax IRR of 29.5%, even under the feasibility study’s relatively conservative long-term SC6 price assumption of US$1,620/t, highlights the economic resilience of established, low-cost lithium operations.

Over the longer term, additional supply from such assets could intensify competitive pressure on higher-cost producers, particularly certain lithium mica operations in China and selected African lithium projects.

The broader implication is that future supply growth may increasingly favor established, large-scale operations with competitive cost structures, potentially reshaping the global lithium industry’s cost curve and competitive landscape.

3. Diverging Supply-Demand Expectations: The Timing Mismatch Behind Market Disagreement

PLS cited Benchmark Mineral Intelligence (BMI) forecasts indicating that global lithium demand could reach approximately 5.3 million tonnes LCE by 2040, roughly three times the current level. The company also highlighted that the development timeline for new lithium mines has extended to approximately 18 years.

PLS’s long-term SC6 price assumption of US$2,580/t FOB is significantly higher than the US$1,620/t CIF China assumption adopted in the P2000 feasibility study.

This illustrates a key divergence in market perspectives: while the market is currently focused on the possibility of oversupply in 2027, PLS is positioning its investment around supply requirements from 2029 onward.

The mismatch between short-term market balances and long-term investment horizons remains a central source of disagreement between bullish and bearish market participants.

4. Offtake Arrangements: Long-Term Sales Visibility with Commercial Flexibility

PLS has secured long-term offtake agreements covering approximately 50% of P2000’s expected FY30 production.

The agreements also incorporate volume optionality and deferral rights, while the company intends to maintain participation in the spot market.

This arrangement provides a degree of sales visibility while preserving commercial flexibility, suggesting that high-quality spodumene concentrate continues to attract long-term customer commitments despite near-term market uncertainty.

5. Underground Mining Optionality: Further Upside Beyond the P2000 Base Case

Alongside the P2000 FID, PLS completed a preliminary feasibility study (PFS) for underground mining at Pilgangoora.

The study indicates that an integrated open-pit and underground mining operation could increase average annual production over the first 10 years to approximately 2.2 Mtpa, while extending the operating life from around 20 years to more than 25 years.

Importantly, this underground mining opportunity represents additional production upside and has not been incorporated into the financial metrics of the current P2000 investment case.