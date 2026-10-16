Imported crude lead orders traded in September are arriving at ports successively; domestic secondary crude lead prices remain firm with low trading volume [SMM Secondary Crude Lead Weekly Review]

SMM, October 16:

As of this Friday, SMM crude lead CIF price (including 0.1-0.35 Sb, 0.1-0.25 Sn) was at a discount of 275-175 yuan/mt against the SMM #1 lead average price. During the week, orders traded in September arrived at ports successively, and newly traded October ex-warehouse orders at ports were at a discount of around 450 yuan/mt against the 2611 contract (deferred pricing). Domestic secondary crude lead was mainly traded at 14,850-14,900 yuan/mt excluding tax (limited quotes), with some tin-antimony-bearing cargoes quoted at 15,050 yuan/mt ex-works, and trading volume was thin. According to SMM, port arrivals of imported crude lead next week will continue to rise WoW from this week.