logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

Secondary lead finished product inventories continued to decline this week, with future inventory buildup risks yet to be observed [SMM Secondary Lead Inventory Weekly Review]

Published: Oct 16, 2026 14:30 (GMT+8)

SMM, October 16:

As of October 15, secondary lead finished product inventories stood at 3,700 mt, down 250 mt MoM. This week, downstream buyers gradually returned to the market after the holiday to restock, and smelters delivered spot cargo, driving inventory destocking. However, tight scrap battery raw material supply limited smelters' production growth, capping the overall destocking pace. Looking ahead to next week, secondary lead smelter supply will remain constrained by raw material availability. If end-use demand weakens significantly, the likelihood of further destocking in finished product inventories will decline.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Oct 16)
23 mins ago
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Oct 16)
Read More
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Oct 16)
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Oct 16)
The following table shows the ferrous and nonferrous metals movement on the SHFE and DCE on 16 Oct , 2026
23 mins ago
Post-holiday secondary lead trading recovers, smelter profits improve significantly [SMM secondary refined lead weekly review]
55 mins ago
Post-holiday secondary lead trading recovers, smelter profits improve significantly [SMM secondary refined lead weekly review]
Read More
Post-holiday secondary lead trading recovers, smelter profits improve significantly [SMM secondary refined lead weekly review]
Post-holiday secondary lead trading recovers, smelter profits improve significantly [SMM secondary refined lead weekly review]
55 mins ago
Imported crude lead orders traded in September are arriving at ports successively; domestic secondary crude lead prices remain firm with low trading volume [SMM Secondary Crude Lead Weekly Review]
1 hour ago
Imported crude lead orders traded in September are arriving at ports successively; domestic secondary crude lead prices remain firm with low trading volume [SMM Secondary Crude Lead Weekly Review]
Read More
Imported crude lead orders traded in September are arriving at ports successively; domestic secondary crude lead prices remain firm with low trading volume [SMM Secondary Crude Lead Weekly Review]
Imported crude lead orders traded in September are arriving at ports successively; domestic secondary crude lead prices remain firm with low trading volume [SMM Secondary Crude Lead Weekly Review]
1 hour ago
Related News
news
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Oct 16)
Oct 16, 2026 15:53 (GMT+8)
news
Post-holiday secondary lead trading recovers, smelter profits improve significantly [SMM secondary refined lead weekly review]
Oct 16, 2026 15:20 (GMT+8)
news
Imported crude lead orders traded in September are arriving at ports successively; domestic secondary crude lead prices remain firm with low trading volume [SMM Secondary Crude Lead Weekly Review]
Oct 16, 2026 14:43 (GMT+8)
news
SMM Secondary Lead Smelter Weekly Operating Rate (2026.9.25-2026.10.15) [SMM Lead Weekly Review]
Oct 16, 2026 13:59 (GMT+8)
Register to Continue Reading
Gain access to the latest insights in metals and new energy
Already have an account?Sign in here
Secondary lead finished product inventories continued to decline this week, with future inventory buildup risks yet to be observed [SMM Secondary Lead Inventory Weekly Review] - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)