[Turkey] The Turkish rebar market remained sluggish this week, with several primary mills lowering their offer prices and overall trading activity staying extremely muted across both domestic and export sectors. In pricing, domestic rebar ex-works prices held steady at 610 USD/tonne EXW (excluding VAT), while export FOB prices edged down by 1 USD/tonne to 609 USD/tonne FOB. This minor drop reflected November shipment offers hovering around 610–620 USD/tonne FOB against a near-total absence of buying bids. Regionally, major Izmir mills lowered domestic quotes to 605–608 USD/tonne EXW; Iskenderun producers held firm near 605 USD/tonne EXW; and Marmara mills maintained offers in the 625–635 USD/tonne EXW range. On the trade and logistics front, export flows to Europe have ground to a virtual standstill. This freeze stems from European fourth-quarter tariff rate quotas (TRQs) being entirely exhausted—with EU buyers typically deferring fresh bookings until late in the first month of the new quarter—alongside heightened Black Sea shipping risks. Buyers clearing material through Romanian and Bulgarian ports are expressing severe concerns over shipment feasibility, as vessel owners refuse to operate in these waters following recent strikes on commercial vessels, with several Turkish shipowners explicitly declining calls to Romanian or Bulgarian ports.