SMM Secondary Lead Smelter Weekly Operating Rate (2026.9.25-2026.10.15) [SMM Lead Weekly Review]

SMM, October 16:

From October 9 to October 15, 2026, the weekly operating rate of secondary lead smelters across four provinces tracked by SMM stood at 30.8%, up 5.28 percentage points WoW. By region, smelter A in Anhui ended its National Day production cuts and ramped up production, but smelter B faced raw material procurement pressure and showed signs of cutting production, leaving the regional operating rate slightly higher overall. In Henan, some smelters continued maintenance on production lines, dragging the operating rate lower. In Jiangsu, some smelters cut production during the holiday due to equipment failures, and output this week was more stable than last week, with the operating rate surging 21.65 percentage points WoW. Looking ahead to next week, the market will focus on scrap battery supply. If raw material procurement pressure increases further, the secondary lead operating rate is expected to pull back.

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