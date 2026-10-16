logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

SMM Secondary Lead Smelter Weekly Operating Rate (2026.9.25-2026.10.15) [SMM Lead Weekly Review]

Published: Oct 16, 2026 13:59 (GMT+8)
SMM, October 16:

From October 9 to October 15, 2026, the weekly operating rate of secondary lead smelters across four provinces tracked by SMM stood at 30.8%, up 5.28 percentage points WoW. By region, smelter A in Anhui ended its National Day production cuts and ramped up production, but smelter B faced raw material procurement pressure and showed signs of cutting production, leaving the regional operating rate slightly higher overall. In Henan, some smelters continued maintenance on production lines, dragging the operating rate lower. In Jiangsu, some smelters cut production during the holiday due to equipment failures, and output this week was more stable than last week, with the operating rate surging 21.65 percentage points WoW. Looking ahead to next week, the market will focus on scrap battery supply. If raw material procurement pressure increases further, the secondary lead operating rate is expected to pull back.

》Click to view SMM historical spot metal prices

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Oct 16)
13 mins ago
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Oct 16)
Read More
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Oct 16)
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Oct 16)
The following table shows the ferrous and nonferrous metals movement on the SHFE and DCE on 16 Oct , 2026
13 mins ago
Post-holiday secondary lead trading recovers, smelter profits improve significantly [SMM secondary refined lead weekly review]
46 mins ago
Post-holiday secondary lead trading recovers, smelter profits improve significantly [SMM secondary refined lead weekly review]
Read More
Post-holiday secondary lead trading recovers, smelter profits improve significantly [SMM secondary refined lead weekly review]
Post-holiday secondary lead trading recovers, smelter profits improve significantly [SMM secondary refined lead weekly review]
46 mins ago
Imported crude lead orders traded in September are arriving at ports successively; domestic secondary crude lead prices remain firm with low trading volume [SMM Secondary Crude Lead Weekly Review]
1 hour ago
Imported crude lead orders traded in September are arriving at ports successively; domestic secondary crude lead prices remain firm with low trading volume [SMM Secondary Crude Lead Weekly Review]
Read More
Imported crude lead orders traded in September are arriving at ports successively; domestic secondary crude lead prices remain firm with low trading volume [SMM Secondary Crude Lead Weekly Review]
Imported crude lead orders traded in September are arriving at ports successively; domestic secondary crude lead prices remain firm with low trading volume [SMM Secondary Crude Lead Weekly Review]
1 hour ago
Related News
news
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Oct 16)
Oct 16, 2026 15:53 (GMT+8)
news
Post-holiday secondary lead trading recovers, smelter profits improve significantly [SMM secondary refined lead weekly review]
Oct 16, 2026 15:20 (GMT+8)
news
Imported crude lead orders traded in September are arriving at ports successively; domestic secondary crude lead prices remain firm with low trading volume [SMM Secondary Crude Lead Weekly Review]
Oct 16, 2026 14:43 (GMT+8)
news
Secondary lead finished product inventories continued to decline this week, with future inventory buildup risks yet to be observed [SMM Secondary Lead Inventory Weekly Review]
Oct 16, 2026 14:30 (GMT+8)
Register to Continue Reading
Gain access to the latest insights in metals and new energy
Already have an account?Sign in here