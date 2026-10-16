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Molybdenum Flash News

Published: Oct 16, 2026 13:50 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
SMM Oct 16: A steel mill in Shanxi has launched a ferromolybdenum tender for 30 tonnes.

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Oct 15, 2026 16:14 (GMT+8)
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【Flash | Antofagasta’s Nine-Month Molybdenum Output Falls 21% as Los Pelambres Grades Weaken】
Oct 15, 2026 16:13 (GMT+8)
SMM Oct 16: A steel mill in Shanxi has launched a ferromolybdenum tend - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)