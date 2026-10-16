【Flash | Spence Lawsuit Quantifies Two-Tonne Molybdenum Loss from July Stoppages】

A newly disclosed lawsuit filed by BHP Group’s wholly owned Spence copper-molybdenum mine estimates that stoppages on June 30–July 1 and July 7–8 cut contained-molybdenum output by 2 metric tonnes. The company also claims losses of 400 metric tonnes of copper cathode and 167 metric tonnes of contained copper in concentrate. Using July molybdenum sales of 74.76 metric tonnes and revenue of 5.48 million United States dollars, Spence derived an average price of 33.24 dollars per pound and valued the lost molybdenum at about 146,545 dollars. This is a newly quantified historical loss, not a new October shutdown; the figures remain allegations in a lawsuit and have not been adjudicated.