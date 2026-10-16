US Initiates 4th Anti-Dumping Sunset Review on Chinese Magnesium Imports, Impacting Future Exports

【SMM Magnesium Flash】 On October 1st, the U.S. Department of Commerce issued an announcement, initiating the fourth anti-dumping sunset review investigation on magnesium metal imported from China. The U.S. International Trade Commission simultaneously launched an industry injury investigation. Interested parties must register their response within 10 days of the announcement and submit their response opinions by November 2nd. The anti-dumping duties can be traced back to the case filing in 2004 and the official imposition in 2005, and have been extended three times since then, in 2011, 2016, and 2021. This review is the fourth assessment of the retention or abolition of this measure after more than two decades of implementation. If both agencies make affirmative rulings, the tax order will continue to be maintained. The previous three reviews all ended with affirmative final rulings, and the outcome of this review will directly affect the export prospects of Chinese magnesium metal to the United States.