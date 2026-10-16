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National Magnesium Inventory Down 3.52% MoM, Prices Hit Year-Low Prompting Smelter Shutdowns

Published: Oct 16, 2026 11:56 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
【SMM Weekly Magnesium Inventory Express】This week, the national inventory of primary magnesium smelting enterprises decreased by 3.52% month-on-month. Primary magnesium smelting enterprises operated normally during the National Day holiday. Although some futures were pre-sold by manufacturers before the holiday, a portion of magnesium ingots still failed to flow to the terminal market, exacerbating the oversupply pattern in the magnesium ingot market. Magnesium plants actively stimulated transactions at low prices, and some manufacturers achieved notable results in destocking, leading to a downward trend in national primary magnesium inventory. As magnesium prices have fallen to the lowest point of the year, primary magnesium smelters are increasingly inclined to suspend production, and the inventory is expected to continue its downward trend in the follow-up.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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【SMM Weekly Magnesium Inventory Express】This week, the national invent - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)