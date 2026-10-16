Latrobe Magnesium Advances Demo Plant, Aims for 98% Pure Magnesium by 2026, Expands to US
【SMM Magnesium Flash】On October 16th, Latrobe Magnesium announced its latest progress, stating that the installation progress of Phase 1B of its demonstration plant in Victoria has reached 95%, with 35% of the commissioning completed. The company remains committed to its goal of producing the first batch of magnesium metal with a purity exceeding 98% by the end of 2026. Simultaneously, the company is advancing its plan to build a 50,000-ton magnesium plant in South Carolina, USA, and has secured a total of 32,000 tons/year of non-binding intention to purchase. As of the end of September, the company held AUD 3.4 million in cash and is currently undergoing a fully underwritten share placement financing of AUD 3.4 million, with the deadline for share placement extended from October 19th to October 26th. As the commissioning of the demonstration line progresses, the industrialization verification process of its low-carbon magnesium extraction technology is expected to accelerate further.