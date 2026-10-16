Shanghai Zinc: Futures zinc prices rebound, downstream purchase willingness weakens [SMM Midday Commentary]

[Shanghai Zinc: Futures Zinc Prices Rebound, Downstream Purchase Willingness Weakens] Today, mainstream transaction prices for #0 zinc were concentrated at 25,480-25,735 yuan/mt, with no transactions for Shuangyan, and mainstream transactions for #1 zinc were at 25,410-25,665 yuan/mt. In the morning session, market quotes were at a premium of 90-100 yuan/mt against the SMM average price, with no quotes against futures yet...

Today, mainstream transaction prices for #0 zinc were concentrated at 25,480~25,735 yuan/mt. Shuangyan had no transactions, and #1 zinc was mainly traded at 25,410~25,665 yuan/mt. In the morning session, market quotes against the SMM average price were at premiums of 90~100 yuan/mt, with no quotes against futures. In the second trading session, ordinary domestic brands were quoted at premiums of 120~130 yuan/mt against the 2611 contract, while the high-priced Shuangyan brand had no quotes against the 2611 contract. Today, refined zinc purchase sentiment in the Shanghai region was 2.06, and shipment sentiment was 2.55. In the morning, zinc prices on futures rebounded from lows, downstream inquiries and purchase willingness weakened, and with more dip-buying in the earlier period, plants had raw material inventory. Today, spot purchases were basically made as needed, and trader quotes remained basically stable from yesterday.

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