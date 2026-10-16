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[SMM Weekly Summary] Top-tier Players Stop Driving Prices Up; Non-oriented Silicon Steel Prices Likely to Remain Stable Next Week

Published: Oct 16, 2026 11:55 (GMT+8)

Non-oriented Silicon Steel Price Dynamics

Shanghai B50A800 grade: 4,500-4,500 yuan/mt

Guangzhou B50A800 grade: 4,250-4,250 yuan/mt

Wuhan 50WW800 grade: 4,300-4,300 yuan/mt

Shanghai market: This week, spot prices of cold-rolled non-oriented silicon steel in Shanghai remained stable, with overall trading sentiment improving only slightly. Market feedback indicates that ferrous metals futures consolidated and drifted lower this week, and mainstream steel mills kept November order prices flat, which weakened market confidence. Downstream end-user clients showed strong wait-and-see sentiment and generally made just-in-time procurement, resulting in a sluggish trading atmosphere. Additionally, with high purchase prices for resources, traders mostly maintained regular inventory and also purchased based on orders. Overall, spot prices of cold-rolled non-oriented silicon steel in Shanghai are expected to remain stable next week.

Guangzhou market: This week, prices of cold-rolled non-oriented silicon steel in Guangzhou remained stable, with quotes for most grades unchanged and limited recovery in transaction performance. Market feedback indicates that ferrous metals futures were in the doldrums this week, but steel mill order prices remained firm. Traders' landed resource prices generally rose by more than 100 yuan/mt, forcing spot quotes to be raised. However, current market demand remained weak, and with the large price increase, downstream enterprises showed strong wait-and-see sentiment. Downstream terminal procurement was still mainly just-in-time restocking, lacking willingness to purchase and stockpile. Overall, spot prices of cold-rolled non-oriented silicon steel in Guangzhou are expected to remain stable next week.

Wuhan market: This week, cold-rolled non-oriented silicon steel prices in Wuhan remained stable, with prices for most grades unchanged and weak transaction performance. Market feedback indicates that downstream enterprises have not yet released a new round of procurement plans this week, and overall transactions were poor. To promote transactions, traders kept quotes stable and even offered discounts. Currently, resources are arriving in small quantities, and the circulation of mid- and low-grade resources in the market has increased, dragging down market conditions. In summary, spot prices of cold-rolled non-oriented silicon steel in Wuhan are expected to remain stable next week.

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Data Source Statement:

(Except for publicly available information, all other data in this report are derived from public information (including but not limited to industry news, seminars, exhibitions, corporate financial reports, broker reports, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data, customs import and export data, and various data published by major associations and institutions), market communication, and SMM's internal database models, and are obtained through comprehensive analysis and reasonable inference by the research team. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making advice.

Shanghai Metals Market reserves the right of final interpretation of this statement and the right to adjust and modify the content of the statement based on actual circumstances.

 

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
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[SMM Weekly Summary] Top-tier Players Stop Driving Prices Up; Non-oriented Silicon Steel Prices Likely to Remain Stable Next Week - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)