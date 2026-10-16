logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

Tianjin Zinc: Futures Pull Back, Premiums Stable [SMM Midday Commentary]

Published: Oct 16, 2026 11:47 (GMT+8)
[Tianjin Zinc: Futures Pull Back, Premiums Hold Steady] In the Tianjin market, #0 zinc ingot was mainly traded at 25,360-25,680 yuan/mt, Zijin was traded at 25,470-25,790 yuan/mt, and #1 zinc ingot was traded near 25,240-25,500 yuan/mt. Zijin was quoted at a premium of 110-180 yuan/mt against the 2611 contract, Huxin was quoted at 27,055 yuan/mt, and #0 zinc ingot was quoted at a premium of 0-70 yuan/mt against the 2611 contract. The Tianjin market was quoted at a discount of 35 yuan/mt against the Shanghai market.

SMM, October 16: In the Tianjin market, #0 zinc ingot was mainly traded at 25,360-25,680 yuan/mt, Zijin was traded at 25,470-25,790 yuan/mt, and #1 zinc ingot was traded near 25,240-25,500 yuan/mt. Zijin was quoted at a premium of 110-180 yuan/mt against the 2611 contract, while Huzinc was quoted at 27,055 yuan/mt. #0 zinc ingot was quoted at a premium of 0-70 yuan/mt against the 2611 contract, and the Tianjin market was quoted at a discount of around 35 yuan/mt against the Shanghai market. As of the midday close, the high-priced brand Zijin was at a premium of around 110-180 yuan/mt against the 2611 contract. In the Tianjin region, the purchase sentiment for refined zinc was 2.02, and the shipment sentiment was 2.39. Futures continued to pull back, but downstream had purchased more earlier, so today's purchasing sentiment was moderate, mainly based on price fixing. Traders maintained stable premiums on shipments, and overall market transactions were moderate.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Oct 16)
9 mins ago
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Oct 16)
Read More
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Oct 16)
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Oct 16)
The following table shows the ferrous and nonferrous metals movement on the SHFE and DCE on 16 Oct , 2026
9 mins ago
Domestic and imported ore price spread narrows significantly, imported ore TCs continue to decline [SMM Zinc Concentrates Weekly Review]
1 hour ago
Domestic and imported ore price spread narrows significantly, imported ore TCs continue to decline [SMM Zinc Concentrates Weekly Review]
Read More
Domestic and imported ore price spread narrows significantly, imported ore TCs continue to decline [SMM Zinc Concentrates Weekly Review]
Domestic and imported ore price spread narrows significantly, imported ore TCs continue to decline [SMM Zinc Concentrates Weekly Review]
[Price spread between domestic and imported ore narrows sharply; imported ore TCs continue to decline]: On a weekly basis, the average SMM Zn50 domestic weekly TC was flat MoM at -2,350 yuan/mt Zn, while the SMM Imported Zinc Concentrate Index fell $14.48/dmt MoM to -$150.20/dmt...
1 hour ago
SHFE zinc prices fell significantly this week, spot trades improved WoW [SMM Shanghai Spot Weekly Review]
1 hour ago
SHFE zinc prices fell significantly this week, spot trades improved WoW [SMM Shanghai Spot Weekly Review]
Read More
SHFE zinc prices fell significantly this week, spot trades improved WoW [SMM Shanghai Spot Weekly Review]
SHFE zinc prices fell significantly this week, spot trades improved WoW [SMM Shanghai Spot Weekly Review]
[SHFE zinc prices fell significantly during the week, spot trades improved WoW]: This week, the average spot premium in Shanghai rose by 40 yuan/mt WoW. As of Friday this week, ordinary domestic brands were quoted at premiums of 120-130 yuan/mt against the 2611 contract, while the high-priced Shuangyan brand had no quotes against the 2611 contract.
1 hour ago
Related News
news
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Oct 16)
Oct 16, 2026 15:53 (GMT+8)
news
Domestic and imported ore price spread narrows significantly, imported ore TCs continue to decline [SMM Zinc Concentrates Weekly Review]
Oct 16, 2026 14:48 (GMT+8)
news
SHFE zinc prices fell significantly this week, spot trades improved WoW [SMM Shanghai Spot Weekly Review]
Oct 16, 2026 14:47 (GMT+8)
news
Downstream dip-buying, spot premiums rise notably [SMM Ningbo spot weekly review]
Oct 16, 2026 14:46 (GMT+8)
Register to Continue Reading
Gain access to the latest insights in metals and new energy
Already have an account?Sign in here