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Ningbo Zinc: Trader quotes basically stable, downstream purchases as needed [SMM midday comment]

Published: Oct 16, 2026 11:52 (GMT+8)
[Ningbo Zinc: Trader Quotes Basically Stable, Downstream Purchases as Needed] The mainstream brand 0# zinc transaction price in the Ningbo market was around 25,430-25,655 yuan/mt. Conventional brands in Ningbo were quoted at a premium of 65 yuan/mt against the 2611 contract, and at a premium of 30 yuan/mt against Shanghai spot cargo. The mainstream quotes in the Ningbo area were against the 2611 contract.

SMM, October 16:

      Mainstream brand 0# zinc in the Ningbo market traded at around 25,430–25,655 yuan/mt. Conventional brands in Ningbo were quoted at a premium of 65 yuan/mt against the 2611 contract and a premium of 30 yuan/mt against Shanghai spot prices, with mainstream quotes in Ningbo mainly against the 2611 contract. In the first session, Qilin was quoted at a premium of 60–70 yuan/mt against the 2611 contract, and Anning at a premium of 50–70 yuan/mt against the 2611 contract. In the second session, trader quotes remained unchanged from the previous session. In the morning, zinc prices on the futures market rebounded, and spot quotes from traders were basically stable compared with yesterday. Downstream enterprises had inventory at their plants from earlier purchases and bought on demand today, with spot trades performing averagely.

 

 

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

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