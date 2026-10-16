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[SMM Analysis] Hot Metal Production Hits Bottom in Stages, Ore Prices Expected to Stop Falling and Stabilize Next Week

Published: Oct 16, 2026 11:44 (GMT+8)

Iron ore remained in the doldrums this week, with the most-traded I2701 contract falling for four consecutive trading days to a low of 667 yuan/mt. It was down 31 yuan cumulatively from the pre-holiday level (September 30). Spot cargoes at Qingdao Port pulled back in tandem, with both futures and spot weakening together. Fundamentals showed a pattern of reduced supply and weak demand: on the supply side, although global shipments retreated from highs and China's port arrivals declined for three consecutive weeks, the first post-holiday port data showed SMM 35-port inventories increased to 148.3 million mt, an inventory buildup of 2.85 million mt from the pre-holiday level, driven mainly by coarse fines and lump ore, with the pace of inventory buildup clearly accelerating. On the demand side, the SMM survey of 242 steel mills showed daily average hot metal production fell to 2.352 million mt, down 36,200 mt from the pre-holiday level. This week, the impact from blast furnace maintenance expanded to 1.9011 million mt, rising for three consecutive weeks, leaving hot metal at a staged low. However, after two rounds of coke price cuts, the spot profit of integrated rebar improved from -179.79 yuan/mt before the holiday to -68.12 yuan/mt. Although steel mill profits have recovered, most mills remain loss-making, which is curbing raw material demand.

Chart: MMI 61% Port Spot Index

Source: SMM

 

Chart: Imported ore fell more sharply, with the domestic-imported ore price spread continuing to widen

Outlook for next week

Outlook for next week, as steel mill profits recover and blast furnace maintenance winds down in stages, hot metal production is expected to hit bottom and rebound slightly, providing some support for ore prices. However, expectations for future supply growth remain strong, and mounting inventory pressure will continue to cap the upside, while falling ocean freight rates further weaken cost support. Overall, ore prices lack upward drivers and are expected to move sideways in the short term. In terms of trading, selling into rebounds is recommended as the main strategy, with close attention to steel demand and the sentiment impact from macro news.

 

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
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