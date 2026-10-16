CPI Surges, Silver Plummets 7% Weekly; Weak Consolidation and Macro Pressures Persist [SMM Silver Review]

Silver prices rose initially but fell later this week, with the weekly chart forming a medium bearish candlestick and a cumulative weekly decline of nearly 7%. US September CPI beat expectations across the board, the probability of an October rate hike surged, the US dollar index hit an 18-month high, US Treasury yields stayed high, and combined with a flurry of hawkish remarks from US Fed officials and Middle East geopolitical risks, precious metals valuations remained under pressure.