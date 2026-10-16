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SMM Silver Ingots See Discount in Hong Kong, Processing Exports Down 10-15 Cents/oz

Published: Oct 16, 2026 11:26 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
[SMM Silver Express] SMM October 16: This week, the SMM silver ingot Hong Kong spot premium (vs. LBMA) was quoted at a discount of $0.15-0.10/oz. Processing trade exports were mainly concentrated at a discount of 10-15 cents/oz, while the very limited imports under general trade were near parity.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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