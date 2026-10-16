India seeks UK steel quota carve-outs for MSME-linked export categories before FTA rollout

Britain will enforce a new steel safeguard regime from 1 July 2026, cutting tariff-free import quotas by 60% and charging a 50% duty on above-quota shipments. India is seeking product-specific carve-outs for MSME-linked steel lines with heavy UK exposure: hot-rolled sheets and strips, stainless steel bars and light sections, stainless steel wire rod, merchant bars, gas pipes and other welded pipes, roughly six categories in all, two of which involve relatively high MSME participation. New Delhi says it will not let as many as 88 steel lines be swept into the new regime without relief, treating steel as part of the wider trade package. The standoff has delayed rollout of the FTA signed in July 2025. India's iron and steel exports to the UK reached 566.69 million USD in FY26, up from 526.96 million USD in FY25 and 383.82 million USD in FY24.