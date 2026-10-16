Nova Steel is considering two expansion projects at its Delta, Ohio steel plant, including more warehouse space, with investment decisions expected by the end of 2028. The Delta operation supports 183 skilled manufacturing jobs in Fulton County and could add up to 50 more if expansion proceeds. With operations in both the US and Canada, CEO Scott Jones said cross-border transactions have nearly disappeared since 2025 as tariffs changed business flows. Jones still views tariffs as necessary to protect domestic manufacturing, saying US and Canadian producers would otherwise have no chance against Chinese steel. US Representative Marcy Kaptur said American steel output must grow but warned the US-Canada trade conflict could hurt both countries and urged an end to the friction.