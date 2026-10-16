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IEEFA: Australia must look beyond China for green hydrogen-based iron exports

Published: Oct 16, 2026 10:17 (GMT+8)
The US think-tank IEEFA argues that Australia should look beyond China if it wants to build green hydrogen-based iron exports, warning that China is likely to rely mainly on domestic green iron production. The institute points to China's existing lead in renewable hydrogen projects and its access to alternative iron ore supply as reasons why it may not become a major buyer of Australian green iron. For Australia, this means the planned shift from conventional iron ore exports toward low-carbon direct reduced iron or green iron would require market diversification. Potential buyers may include Japan, South Korea, Europe and Southeast Asia. The note does not give project-level capacity or volume figures.

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