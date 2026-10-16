[SMM PV Flash] El Salvador and Cox Advance 400MW Solar and 1GWh Storage Plan
Spanish energy company Cox has signed a US$2.9 billion investment agreement with the government of El Salvador covering solar, battery storage, natural gas and water infrastructure. The solar component, to be developed with the Lempa River Hydroelectric Executive Commission (CEL), includes two projects with an initial combined capacity of around 200MW and potential expansion to 400MW. Grid-connected battery storage would initially reach around 440MWh to 500MWh and could later expand to 1GWh. Around US$500 million is planned for the solar and storage components, while Cox intends to use project finance involving international financial institutions, multilateral lenders and export credit agencies. The programme combines large-scale PV with battery storage to support renewable energy integration and grid flexibility.