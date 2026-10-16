[SMM PV Flash] Rable Launches Self-Supporting PV System for Fragile Roofs

Dutch startup Rable has launched its Rable4Roofs self-supporting PV mounting system for older and structurally limited rooftops. The galvanized steel lattice structure distributes module and mounting loads to roof purlins rather than concentrating them on the roof deck and can be installed on roofs with slopes of up to around 10°. According to the company, the design can reduce the number of anchoring points by about 95%, with system loads ranging from approximately 6kg/m² to 15kg/m². The solution could expand rooftop PV deployment on commercial and industrial buildings that cannot accommodate conventional mounting systems because of structural load limitations.