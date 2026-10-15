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India's Engineering Goods Exports Surge 20.9% to $12.17B in Sept, Boosting Non-Petroleum Sector

Published: Oct 15, 2026 18:34 (GMT+8)
India’s engineering goods exports rose 20.91% year on year to $12.17 billion in September 2026, while chemical exports climbed 24.21% to $2.94 billion, government data showed.

India’s engineering goods exports increased 20.91% year on year to $12.17 billion in September 2026, compared with $10.06 billion in September 2025, supported by growth across key export-oriented sectors, according to government data.

Exports of organic and inorganic chemicals rose 24.21% year on year to $2.94 billion in September, up from $2.37 billion a year earlier. Exports of cotton yarn, fabrics, made-ups and handloom products increased 20.76% to $1.12 billion from $0.93 billion in the same period.

India’s non-petroleum exports reached $218.70 billion during April-September of fiscal year 2026-27, registering growth of 15.56% from $189.26 billion in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

The growth in engineering goods, chemicals and textile exports highlights the continued expansion of India’s non-petroleum export basket and its contribution to the country’s overall export performance.

The latest figures come as India’s merchandise exports rose 23% year on year to $44.4 billion in September 2026. The merchandise trade deficit narrowed to $30.21 billion from approximately $33 billion in September 2025, according to government data.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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India's Engineering Goods Exports Surge 20.9% to $12.17B in Sept, Boosting Non-Petroleum Sector - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)