India's Engineering Goods Exports Surge 20.9% to $12.17B in Sept, Boosting Non-Petroleum Sector

India’s engineering goods exports increased 20.91% year on year to $12.17 billion in September 2026, compared with $10.06 billion in September 2025, supported by growth across key export-oriented sectors, according to government data.

Exports of organic and inorganic chemicals rose 24.21% year on year to $2.94 billion in September, up from $2.37 billion a year earlier. Exports of cotton yarn, fabrics, made-ups and handloom products increased 20.76% to $1.12 billion from $0.93 billion in the same period.

India’s non-petroleum exports reached $218.70 billion during April-September of fiscal year 2026-27, registering growth of 15.56% from $189.26 billion in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

The growth in engineering goods, chemicals and textile exports highlights the continued expansion of India’s non-petroleum export basket and its contribution to the country’s overall export performance.

The latest figures come as India’s merchandise exports rose 23% year on year to $44.4 billion in September 2026. The merchandise trade deficit narrowed to $30.21 billion from approximately $33 billion in September 2025, according to government data.