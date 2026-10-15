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【SMM Aluminum Flash News】EGA, Hydro and Constellium Expand German Investments in Recycling, Low-Carbon Aluminum

Published: Oct 15, 2026 17:51 (GMT+8)

Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), Norsk Hydro and Constellium are expanding their presence across Germany's aluminum value chain, focusing on recycling capacity, low-carbon production and EV battery materials. EGA plans to invest around $170 million in a recycling expansion near Hannover, adding 110,000 mt/year of scrap sorting capacity and 153,000 mt/year of melting and casting capacity, supported by advanced sorting technologies to increase post-consumer scrap utilization.

Meanwhile, Hydro operates 17 locations across Germany, covering primary aluminum, extrusion and building systems, while its annual post-consumer aluminum recycling capacity reached approximately 850,000 mt by the end of 2025. Constellium has invested around €30 million in battery foilstock finishing facilities at its Singen plant and secured a long-term solar power agreement expected to cover more than 25% of the combined electricity needs of its Singen and Gottmadingen facilities from 2027. These investments are expected to strengthen Germany's position in Europe's recycled aluminum and high-value downstream processing supply chains.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), Norsk Hydro and Constellium are expan - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)