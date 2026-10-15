Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), Norsk Hydro and Constellium are expanding their presence across Germany's aluminum value chain, focusing on recycling capacity, low-carbon production and EV battery materials. EGA plans to invest around $170 million in a recycling expansion near Hannover, adding 110,000 mt/year of scrap sorting capacity and 153,000 mt/year of melting and casting capacity, supported by advanced sorting technologies to increase post-consumer scrap utilization.

Meanwhile, Hydro operates 17 locations across Germany, covering primary aluminum, extrusion and building systems, while its annual post-consumer aluminum recycling capacity reached approximately 850,000 mt by the end of 2025. Constellium has invested around €30 million in battery foilstock finishing facilities at its Singen plant and secured a long-term solar power agreement expected to cover more than 25% of the combined electricity needs of its Singen and Gottmadingen facilities from 2027. These investments are expected to strengthen Germany's position in Europe's recycled aluminum and high-value downstream processing supply chains.