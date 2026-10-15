CPI Data Triggers Macro Pressure; Platinum and Palladium Futures Plunge After Holiday While Spot Market Trading Is Active [SMM Platinum and Palladium Weekly Review]

This week (Oct. 8–15), platinum and palladium first fell to catch up with losses before rebounding, then slumped again after US September CPI came in above expectations. The week ended with sharp declines, with palladium falling significantly more than platinum. The most-traded PT2612 contract dropped 6.85% on the week to close at 391.4 yuan per gram, while the most-traded PD2612 contract fell 9.84% to close at 263.45 yuan per gram. Trading activity in the spot market was relatively brisk, with premiums for both platinum and palladium moving to parity with the most-traded contracts. Sticky inflation has fueled expectations of further rate hikes, weighing on valuations. Prices are likely to consolidate at lows in the near term. Going forward, the market will focus on Warsh's speech on Oct. 15, the Fed's policy meeting at month-end, and geopolitical developments.