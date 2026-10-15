SMM News, October 15: Driven by multiple factors including rising inflation figures and higher‑than‑expected CPI readings, platinum‑group metals posted an overall sharp price decline. Sub‑segments within platinum‑group metals showed divergent performances.
Rhodium saw a minor drop of around RMB 25 per gram today, while iridium kept climbing and tested the RMB 2,200‑per‑gram level. Ruthenium has remained strong recently; however, weighed down by shifting market sentiment from bullish to bearish across precious metals amid rate‑hike expectations, ruthenium prices held steady on poor trading volumes.