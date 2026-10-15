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Platinum-Group Metals See Sharp Decline Amid Inflation, CPI; Rhodium Drops, Iridium Rises, Ruthenium Steady

Published: Oct 15, 2026 16:55 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM

SMM News, October 15: Driven by multiple factors including rising inflation figures and higher‑than‑expected CPI readings, platinum‑group metals posted an overall sharp price decline. Sub‑segments within platinum‑group metals showed divergent performances.

Rhodium saw a minor drop of around RMB 25 per gram today, while iridium kept climbing and tested the RMB 2,200‑per‑gram level. Ruthenium has remained strong recently; however, weighed down by shifting market sentiment from bullish to bearish across precious metals amid rate‑hike expectations, ruthenium prices held steady on poor trading volumes.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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