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【Flash | Trymax Secures Multi-Year Equipment Order to Expand Applied Optoelectronics’ Indium Phosphide Laser Capacity】

Published: Oct 15, 2026 15:55 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
Trymax Semiconductor Equipment has secured a substantial multi-year, multi-million-dollar purchase order from Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. Trymax will supply plasma ashing and ultraviolet curing systems for residue removal, surface etching and material treatment during wafer fabrication. The equipment can process Indium Phosphide (InP) wafers ranging from 3 inches to 6 inches and will be integrated into Applied Optoelectronics’ wafer fabrication facility in Sugar Land, Texas. Applied Optoelectronics grows and fabricates InP wafers internally to produce laser chips for high-speed optical transceivers used in data-center connectivity. The company said the equipment will support the rapid expansion of its laser-chip production capacity in Texas. SMM believes the multi-year order indicates th

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Trymax Semiconductor Equipment has secured a substantial multi-year, m - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)