【Flash | TOP Nanometal Discontinues Indium Tin Oxide Film Production and Converts Equipment to Sputtered Copper】

TOP Nanometal Corporation, a Taiwan-based roll-to-roll vacuum sputtering manufacturer, has discontinued production of Indium Tin Oxide transparent conductive film with immediate effect. The company will convert its former Indium Tin Oxide equipment entirely to high-end sputtered-copper production, focusing on adhesive-free Flexible Copper Clad Laminate, copper-coated polyester film for transparent light-emitting-diode displays and thin copper films for flexible electrodes. TOP Nanometal attributed the decision to intensifying competition and narrowing profit margins in the Indium Tin Oxide film market, while customer demand and profitability were stronger in sputtered-copper products. SMM believes the closure shows that conventional Indium Tin Oxide film faces growing cost and profitability competition from copper-based conductive materials in certain flexible-electronics and transparent-display applications. The conversion will reduce the company’s demand for Indium Tin Oxide targets and indium feedstock, although its previous film capacity, output, target purchases and indium consumption were not disclosed.