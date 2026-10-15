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[Hyundai Inaugurates Pune Plant, Targets 320,000 Vehicles Annually by 2030]

Published: Oct 15, 2026 15:26 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
Hyundai Motor India inaugurated its new manufacturing facility at Talegaon, Pune, on October 14, adding to India's automotive manufacturing capacity and creating potential longer-term demand for automotive-grade flat steel. The plant has an initial annual production capacity of 170,000 vehicles, which Hyundai plans to increase to 320,000 units by 2030. The company plans to invest approximately 1.16 billion USD (110 billion INR) in phases at the facility, while 55 supplier partners have already invested nearly 484 million USD (46 billion INR) in Maharashtra. The plant will manufacture the new Hyundai Venue for domestic and international markets, with exports planned to more than 35 countries. The planned production ramp-up and expansion of the surrounding component-supplier ecosystem could support incremental demand for cold-rolled and coated steel products.

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