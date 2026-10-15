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China's Cast Aluminum Alloy Inventory Down 5,800 mt WoW, Destocking Trend Continues

Published: Oct 15, 2026 14:55 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
[SMM Aluminum Alloy Flash] SMM data showed that China's social inventory of cast aluminum alloy ingots stood at 25,200 mt this week, down 5,800 mt WoW, extending the destocking trend with a widening decline. After the National Day holiday, cast aluminum alloy futures accelerated their downward move, but aluminum scrap prices pulled back only modestly and cost support remained strong. Spot prices fell significantly less than futures, and the spot-futures basis widened rapidly, boosting willingness to sell in the market and accelerating the pace of warehouse withdrawals from social inventory. In the short term, inventory is expected to continue destocking, with the extent of the decline hinging on the basis trend and market procurement pace.
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Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Oct 15)
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