[SMM Tantalum and Niobium Flash] NioBay Metals reported initial results on 13 October from its 2026 drilling campaign at the Crevier niobium-tantalum project in Québec, Canada. The company said tantalum intersections in the first 13 holes exceeded the average grade in its latest resource estimate; nine holes included mineralised intervals longer than 15 metres above that average. NioBay holds an 80.2% interest in Crevier. These are exploration results, and the company has not declared a new resource or reserve.

The first roughly 5,000 metres targeted a northern area previously associated with higher tantalum grades. NioBay says further results will feed a resource update after the campaign, which it expects to finish later in October. Any increase in resources or eventual supply of tantalum and niobium oxides remains unproven; this is neither a mine start nor commercial production.