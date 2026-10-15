Most-traded SHFE aluminum contract closes midday down 1.78%, hitting a fresh stage low intraday [ADC12 Price Daily Review]

[ADC12 Price Daily Commentary: Cast Aluminum Most-Traded Contract Closes Down 1.78% at Midday, Hits New Stage Low Intraday] Today, the most-traded cast aluminum AD2612 contract opened at 22,705 yuan/mt. After briefly touching 22,730 yuan/mt in early trading, it pulled back on resistance and stepped down to the 22,600 yuan/mt level. Intraday, it dipped to 22,520 yuan/mt on heavy volume, hitting a new stage low before stabilizing and rebounding. At midday, it closed at 22,640 yuan/mt, down 410 yuan/mt, or 1.78%, from yesterday's settlement price of 23,050 yuan/mt.