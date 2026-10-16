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Quanzhou Kelanda Technology Co., Ltd. Looks Forward to Meeting You at the 2026 SMM Global Lead-Acid Battery Supply Chain Industry Conference

Published: Oct 16, 2026 09:19 (GMT+8)

In 2026, the global lead-acid battery industry will maintain steady growth, holding irreplaceable advantages in starting, industrial, and energy storage applications. Secondary lead has become the core raw material supply, and green recycling and compliant manufacturing have become the industry baseline. The global industry chain is accelerating its shift toward Southeast Asia, and Vietnam, leveraging its motorcycle and automobile ownership, manufacturing support, and trade facilitation advantages, has become a strategic hub for lead smelting, battery production, and recycling.

At the same time, the lead industry chain faces multiple challenges, including raw material supply-demand balance, international trade compliance, escalating environmental protection standards, advanced lead battery technology iteration, supply chain security, and cost control. To build a global platform for exchange and cooperation in the lead industry and promote collaborative innovation across the entire chain of lead ore, primary lead, secondary lead, lead-acid batteries, equipment, and auxiliary materials, the 2026 SMM Global Lead-Acid Battery Supply Chain Innovation Conference will be held in Ho Chi Minh City. SMM, together withQuanzhou Kolanda Technology Co., Ltd.invites you to attend. The conference focuses on industrial policy, market trends, technological upgrades, circular economy, and global supply chain co-construction, helping enterprises seize opportunities and achieve win-win collaboration.

Clickto register now and join us in witnessing and participating in this extraordinary and far-reaching industry event, creating a brilliant new chapter together!

Quanzhou Kolanda Technology Co., Ltd. is located in Quanzhou, Fujian Province, China. It is a National High-Tech Enterprise specializing in the R&D of lead-acid battery manufacturing equipment and molds. Upholding the core philosophy of "Collaborative Innovation for Shared Success, Pioneering a Sustainable Future," KLD has become a global leader in the lead-acid battery manufacturing technology application and procurement field, providing integrated solutions covering precision mold design, intelligent equipment production, and process optimization. Our mission is to drive the lead-acid battery industry toward high efficiency, environmental protection, and sustainable development.

Quanzhou Kolanda Technology Co., Ltd. (KLD), headquartered in Quanzhou, Fujian Province, China, is a National High-Tech Enterprise specializing in the R&D of lead-acid battery manufacturing equipment and molds. Guided by the core philosophy of "Collaborative Innovation for Shared Success, Pioneering a Sustainable Future", KLD has established itself as a global leader in the Lead-Acid Battery Manufacturing Technology Application & Procurement Hub, delivering integrated solutions encompassing precision mold design, intelligent equipment production, and process optimization. Our mission is to empower the lead-acid battery industry to achieve high efficiency, environmental sustainability, and long-term growth.

Contact

Deng Chao +86 18174668676

Long press to scan the QR code and register now

2026 SMM Global Lead-acid Battery Supply Chain Industry Conference

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
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