[SMM Hydrogen Cost Daily Review] October 15, 2026

1. Hydrogen Production from Coal

The transaction range for anthracite in Shandong is [2,200-2,260], with an average hydrogen cost of [1.95 yuan/m³].

The transaction range for anthracite in Shanxi is [1,490-1,560], with an average hydrogen cost of [1.44 yuan/m³].

The transaction range for anthracite in Hebei is [1,970-2,040], with an average hydrogen cost of [1.78 yuan/m³].

The transaction range for anthracite in Henan is [1,500-1,560], with an average hydrogen cost of [1.47 yuan/m³].

2. Hydrogen Production from Natural Gas

The transaction range for natural gas in the Pearl River Delta is [7,030-7,040], with an average hydrogen cost of [3.22 yuan/m³].

The transaction range for natural gas in Zhejiang is [6,990-7,280], with an average hydrogen cost of [3.23 yuan/m³].

The transaction range for natural gas in Guangxi is [7,080-7,380], with an average hydrogen cost of [3.25 yuan/m³].

The transaction range for natural gas in eastern Guangdong is [7,030-7,040], with an average hydrogen cost of [3.18 yuan/m³].

The transaction range for natural gas in Henan is [6,640-6,830], with an average hydrogen cost of [3.10 yuan/m³].

The transaction range for natural gas in Hebei is [6,570-6,970], with an average hydrogen cost of [3.09 yuan/m³].

The transaction range for natural gas in Hubei is [6,810-7,100], with an average hydrogen cost of [3.17 yuan/m³].

The transaction range for natural gas in Guizhou is [6,710-6,900], with an average hydrogen cost of [3.10 yuan/m³].

The transaction range for natural gas in Sichuan is [6,530-6,850], with an average hydrogen cost of [3.08 yuan/m³].

The transaction range for natural gas in Shanxi is [6,320-6,670], with an average hydrogen cost of [2.95 yuan/m³].

The transaction range for natural gas in Shandong is [6,820-7,030], with an average hydrogen cost of [3.17 yuan/m³].

The transaction range for natural gas in Heilongjiang is [6,530-6,750], with an average hydrogen cost of [3.03 yuan/m³].

The transaction range for natural gas in Inner Mongolia is [6,420-6,670], with an average hydrogen cost of [2.94 yuan/m³].

3. Hydrogen Production from Propane

The transaction range for propylene oxide in South China is [8,070-8,230], with an average hydrogen cost of [4.52 yuan/m³].

The transaction range for propylene oxide in East China is [8,160-8,260], with an average hydrogen cost of [4.55 yuan/m³].

The transaction range for propylene oxide in Northeast China is [7,380-7,820], with an average hydrogen cost of [4.24 yuan/m³].

The transaction range for propylene oxide in Shandong is [8,022-8,052], with an average hydrogen cost of [4.48 yuan/m³].

4. Hydrogen Production from Methanol

The transaction range for methanol in East China is [3,480-3,860], with an average hydrogen cost of [3.15 yuan/m³].

The transaction range for methanol in Central China is [3,385-4,030], with an average hydrogen cost of [3.01 yuan/m³].

The transaction range for methanol in North China is [3,210-3,680], with an average hydrogen cost of [2.94 yuan/m³].

The transaction range for methanol in South China is [4,130-4,190], with an average hydrogen cost of [3.31 yuan/m³].

The transaction range for methanol in Northwest China is [2,750-3,370], with an average hydrogen cost of [2.78 yuan/m³].

The transaction range for methanol in Southwest China is [3,550-4,190], with an average hydrogen cost of [3.40 yuan/m³].

The transaction range for methanol in Northeast China is [3,770-3,790], with an average hydrogen cost of [3.10 yuan/m³].