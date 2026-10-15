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[SMM Hydrogen Cost Daily Review] October 15, 2026

Published: Oct 15, 2026 10:33 (GMT+8)

1. Hydrogen Production from Coal

The transaction range for anthracite in Shandong is [2,200-2,260], with an average hydrogen cost of [1.95 yuan/m³].

The transaction range for anthracite in Shanxi is [1,490-1,560], with an average hydrogen cost of [1.44 yuan/m³].

The transaction range for anthracite in Hebei is [1,970-2,040], with an average hydrogen cost of [1.78 yuan/m³].

The transaction range for anthracite in Henan is [1,500-1,560], with an average hydrogen cost of [1.47 yuan/m³].

2. Hydrogen Production from Natural Gas

The transaction range for natural gas in the Pearl River Delta is [7,030-7,040], with an average hydrogen cost of [3.22 yuan/m³].

The transaction range for natural gas in Zhejiang is [6,990-7,280], with an average hydrogen cost of [3.23 yuan/m³].

The transaction range for natural gas in Guangxi is [7,080-7,380], with an average hydrogen cost of [3.25 yuan/m³].

The transaction range for natural gas in eastern Guangdong is [7,030-7,040], with an average hydrogen cost of [3.18 yuan/m³].

The transaction range for natural gas in Henan is [6,640-6,830], with an average hydrogen cost of [3.10 yuan/m³].

The transaction range for natural gas in Hebei is [6,570-6,970], with an average hydrogen cost of [3.09 yuan/m³].

The transaction range for natural gas in Hubei is [6,810-7,100], with an average hydrogen cost of [3.17 yuan/m³].

The transaction range for natural gas in Guizhou is [6,710-6,900], with an average hydrogen cost of [3.10 yuan/m³].

The transaction range for natural gas in Sichuan is [6,530-6,850], with an average hydrogen cost of [3.08 yuan/m³].

The transaction range for natural gas in Shanxi is [6,320-6,670], with an average hydrogen cost of [2.95 yuan/m³].

The transaction range for natural gas in Shandong is [6,820-7,030], with an average hydrogen cost of [3.17 yuan/m³].

The transaction range for natural gas in Heilongjiang is [6,530-6,750], with an average hydrogen cost of [3.03 yuan/m³].

The transaction range for natural gas in Inner Mongolia is [6,420-6,670], with an average hydrogen cost of [2.94 yuan/m³].

3. Hydrogen Production from Propane

The transaction range for propylene oxide in South China is [8,070-8,230], with an average hydrogen cost of [4.52 yuan/m³].

The transaction range for propylene oxide in East China is [8,160-8,260], with an average hydrogen cost of [4.55 yuan/m³].

The transaction range for propylene oxide in Northeast China is [7,380-7,820], with an average hydrogen cost of [4.24 yuan/m³].

The transaction range for propylene oxide in Shandong is [8,022-8,052], with an average hydrogen cost of [4.48 yuan/m³].

4. Hydrogen Production from Methanol

The transaction range for methanol in East China is [3,480-3,860], with an average hydrogen cost of [3.15 yuan/m³].

The transaction range for methanol in Central China is [3,385-4,030], with an average hydrogen cost of [3.01 yuan/m³].

The transaction range for methanol in North China is [3,210-3,680], with an average hydrogen cost of [2.94 yuan/m³].

The transaction range for methanol in South China is [4,130-4,190], with an average hydrogen cost of [3.31 yuan/m³].

The transaction range for methanol in Northwest China is [2,750-3,370], with an average hydrogen cost of [2.78 yuan/m³].

The transaction range for methanol in Southwest China is [3,550-4,190], with an average hydrogen cost of [3.40 yuan/m³].

The transaction range for methanol in Northeast China is [3,770-3,790], with an average hydrogen cost of [3.10 yuan/m³].

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
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