GlobalFoundries (GF) will build a new semiconductor fab in New York State, with project scale of up to about 21 billion USD (roughly 3.32 trillion yen). The project sits under the U.S.-bound investment framework agreed by Japan and the U.S. in tariff talks. Renesas Electronics will be procurement partner for the plant's output, while Tokyo Electron supplies equipment. The fab will make chips for automotive, industrial and communications infrastructure. With advanced production concentrated in Taiwan and South Korea, the project aims to strengthen Japan-U.S. supply chains against geopolitical risks; for Japan it also diversifies disaster risk after the July Kumamoto earthquake halted Kyushu plants. It is the third tranche of the 550 billion USD commitment made in July 2025; six projects worth 109 billion USD, about 20%, have been agreed.