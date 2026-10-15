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US Sept CPI Exceeds Expectations, Boosting Fed Rate Hike Odds to 33%

Published: Oct 15, 2026 09:27 (GMT+8)
[SMM Precious Metal Express] US September CPI rose 3.7% YoY, exceeding the market expectation of 3.6%, and rose 0.3% MoM (expected 0.2%). Core CPI rose 2.6% YoY (expected 2.5%) and 0.6% MoM, marking the largest increase in nearly five months. Following the data release, market expectations for a Fed rate hike in October rose to 33%.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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[SMM Precious Metal Express] US September CPI rose 3.7% YoY, exceeding - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)