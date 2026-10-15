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China's Aluminum Ingot Inventory Falls on October 15

Published: Oct 15, 2026 09:01 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
[SMM Aluminum Ingot Inventory] According to SMM statistics, aluminum ingot inventory in major domestic consumption sites of China stood at 636,000 tonnes on October 15, down 15,000 tonnes from Monday and down 50,000 tonnes from last Thursday.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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