Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), a subsidiary of Coal India, has approved price increases for selected raw coking coal grades supplied to the non-regulated sector, effective October 14. The revision covers steel grades I and II, direct-feed coal and several washery grades.

The company said the adjustment aims to correct price differentials between grades. The increase applies only to selected grades and is expected to marginally raise domestic coking coal costs for steelmakers and other non-regulated buyers.