[SMM Lithium Carbonate Daily Review] Spot lithium carbonate fell by 3,400 yuan/mt on October 14, with both supply and demand in the overall market remaining weak.

SMM lithium carbonate comment:

Spot market

On October 14, SMM battery-grade lithium carbonate spot was quoted at 104,400-112,100 yuan/mt, with an average price of 108,250 yuan/mt, down 3,400 yuan/mt from the previous working day; the low-end quote for industrial-grade lithium carbonate was 101,400 yuan/mt, also down 3,400 yuan/mt. On that day, sellers showed low willingness to sell spot orders, while buyers generally took a wait-and-see attitude. The spot market was stagnant, with overall weak supply and demand and bearish market sentiment.

Futures market

On October 14, the most-traded lithium carbonate futures contract LC2701 moved downwards after a higher opening and accelerated its decline in the afternoon, hitting an intraday low of 100,220 yuan/mt, approaching the key 100,000 yuan/mt level, and finally closed at 100,900 yuan/mt, down 4,580 yuan/mt or 4.34% from the previous trading day's settlement price. Open interest increased by 4,909 lots from yesterday, continuing the pattern of rising open interest amid falling prices.

Short-term outlook:

The bearish pattern for lithium carbonate is expected to persist in the short term, with prices likely to remain in the doldrums; however, continued destocking of social inventory and tight spot supply are providing support to the spot market.