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[SMM Lithium Carbonate Daily Review] Spot lithium carbonate fell by 3,400 yuan/mt on October 14, with both supply and demand in the overall market remaining weak.

Published: Oct 14, 2026 15:44 (GMT+8)

SMM lithium carbonate comment:

Spot market

On October 14, SMM battery-grade lithium carbonate spot was quoted at 104,400-112,100 yuan/mt, with an average price of 108,250 yuan/mt, down 3,400 yuan/mt from the previous working day; the low-end quote for industrial-grade lithium carbonate was 101,400 yuan/mt, also down 3,400 yuan/mt. On that day, sellers showed low willingness to sell spot orders, while buyers generally took a wait-and-see attitude. The spot market was stagnant, with overall weak supply and demand and bearish market sentiment.

Futures market

On October 14, the most-traded lithium carbonate futures contract LC2701 moved downwards after a higher opening and accelerated its decline in the afternoon, hitting an intraday low of 100,220 yuan/mt, approaching the key 100,000 yuan/mt level, and finally closed at 100,900 yuan/mt, down 4,580 yuan/mt or 4.34% from the previous trading day's settlement price. Open interest increased by 4,909 lots from yesterday, continuing the pattern of rising open interest amid falling prices.

Short-term outlook:

The bearish pattern for lithium carbonate is expected to persist in the short term, with prices likely to remain in the doldrums; however, continued destocking of social inventory and tight spot supply are providing support to the spot market.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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