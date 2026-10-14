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[SMM Chromium Flash] Tharisa’s Average Chrome Price Slips to $285/t in Q4 as FY2027 Guidance Holds at 1.50-1.65 Mt

Published: Oct 14, 2026 15:38 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM

Tharisa reported an average metallurgical-grade chrome concentrate price of US$285/t on a 42% basis in the fourth quarter of its 2026 financial year, down 6.9% from US$306/t in the third quarter. The FY2026 average was US$290/t, up 9.0% from US$266/t in FY2025. CEO Phoevos Pouroulis said the pricing environment was materially stronger than in the prior year.

The PGM basket moved in the same direction. The average PGM contained-metal basket price was US$2,535/oz in the fourth quarter, down 5.4% from US$2,681/oz in the third quarter. The FY2026 average was US$2,607/oz, against US$1,615/oz in FY2025.

For FY2027, Tharisa guided chrome concentrate production of 1.50-1.65 Mt and PGM production of 150,000-170,000 oz on a 6E basis, reflecting production from the Tharisa Mine only. The chrome range is unchanged from FY2026 guidance, and FY2026 output of 1.56 Mt fell within it.

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Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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