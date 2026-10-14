Tharisa produced 416,700 mt of chrome concentrate in the fourth quarter of its 2026 financial year (July-September), up 5.8% quarter-on-quarter from 393,800 mt in the third quarter. The quarter’s output comprised 371,300 mt of metallurgical grade and 45,400 mt of specialty grades. Full-year FY2026 production came to 1,563,800 mt, marginally above the 1,558,200 mt produced in FY2025 and in line with the company’s guidance.

Higher throughput supported the quarterly gain. At the Tharisa Mine in South Africa, reef mined increased 8.5% quarter-on-quarter to 1.34 million mt, while reef milled rose 7.3% to 1.43 million mt. The company’s PGM output rose alongside chrome, with quarterly production of 41,000 oz on a 6E basis, bringing the FY2026 total to 153,700 oz.

Tharisa CEO Phoevos Pouroulis said the group met its market guidance for both commodities in FY2026, describing it as the year the company’s growth moved from planning into construction.