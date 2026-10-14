[SMM Tantalum Express] An 13th October sales offer attributed to a DRC-based company quoted US$40,000 per tonne of raw ore for 40 tonnes (±1%) of coltan grading a stated 32–38% Ta₂O₅. At 38% grade, the quoted price is approximately US$47.75 per pound of contained Ta₂O₅. This is one seller’s asking price, not a completed transaction or a market benchmark. The offer proposes buyer inspection and sampling at a private warehouse in Dar es Salaam; the lot’s availability, grade and ownership have not been independently verified.

The seller proposes FOB or CIF delivery and staged payments following testing and inspection, with either an escrow arrangement or an advance backed by proposed gold collateral. The terms remain subject to negotiation and verification, including the final assay and export documents. No shipment or sale has been confirmed, so the indication cannot establish a prevailing DRC or wider African tantalum price.