[SMM Hydrogen Policy Express] Anhui Solicits 2026 Green and Low-Carbon Product Technologies and Supplier Catalog, Hydrogen Energy Included in Key Areas

Recently, the Department of Industry and Information Technology of Anhui Province issued the Notice on Soliciting the 2026 Green and Low-Carbon Product Technologies and Supplier Catalog, planning to solicit and publish the 2026 Anhui Province Green and Low-Carbon Product Technologies and Supplier Catalog. The notice explicitly includes hydrogen energy as a key area, focusing on key industries such as steel, non-ferrous metals, petrochemicals, chemicals, building materials, machinery, light industry, textiles, electronics, as well as data centers and 5G base stations, to solicit green and low-carbon development technologies, products, and equipment.

Hydrogen energy and other areas included in the key solicitation scope

The notice points out that the focus is on manufacturing green and low-carbon development technologies, products, and equipment encouraged and supported in policy documents issued by national and provincial authorities on carbon peaking and carbon neutrality, energy conservation and carbon reduction, resource conservation and recycling, environmental protection and pollution prevention, and green development of manufacturing. Specifically, these include but are not limited to distributed PV, decentralized wind power, high-efficiency heat pumps, new-type energy storage, hydrogen energy, waste heat and pressure utilization, smart energy management and control, biomass natural gas, geothermal energy, nuclear power generation and comprehensive utilization, large gas turbine units, energy conservation and carbon reduction in oil and gas pipeline networks, digital and green collaborative carbon reduction, green (zero-carbon, near-zero-carbon) data centers, new-type cementitious materials, low-carbon concrete, advanced bio-based materials, high-performance electric transport equipment, green intelligent ships, new energy aircraft, short-process steelmaking, demonstration of aluminum scrap resource recycling, efficient utilization of phosphogypsum, recycling and reuse of automotive power batteries, inter-industry material flow recycling coupling, carbon (carbon dioxide) capture, utilization and storage (CCUS), as well as solid waste recycling as alternative raw materials such as blast furnace slag, power plant fly ash, and coal gangue.

Three types of applicants and conditions

This solicitation includes three types of applicants: First, green and low-carbon manufacturing and service suppliers, which require enterprises to be registered in Anhui Province and obtain relevant licenses, be committed to promoting the green and low-carbon transformation of manufacturing, encourage energy efficiency levels in key industrial areas to reach the benchmark levels published by relevant national authorities, have shown a downtrend in coal consumption over the past three years, and have had no major quality, safety, or environmental protection issues in recent years. Second, new green and low-carbon products (equipment) and technologies, which require no intellectual property disputes, compliance with national industrial policies, relevant technical specifications and standards, and proven good energy-saving, water-saving, pollution-reducing, and carbon-reducing effects through technical appraisal, with a focus on carbon peaking and carbon neutrality, energy conservation and carbon reduction in key areas, resource recycling to support carbon reduction, advanced technologies and products (equipment) for industrial pollution and carbon reduction, as well as key core technologies and products (equipment) for carbon reduction, zero-carbon and negative-carbon technologies, carbon capture, utilization and storage, new-type energy conservation and materials, and zero-carbon industrial process reengineering.

Strengthen catalog supply-demand matching, select outstanding cases and development needs

The notice proposes strengthening catalog supply-demand matching. First, select and recommend a batch of outstanding application cases (application scenarios). Each city should focus on industrial energy conservation, industrial pollution prevention, industrial water conservation, comprehensive utilization of industrial resources, and carbon peaking and carbon neutrality, and recommend typical cases of green and low-carbon development or supply based on local industrial characteristics, with case length controlled at around 1,000 words. Second, select a batch of green and low-carbon development needs. Each city should closely follow the main theme of green development, focus on local leading industries, and select a batch of product, technology, and equipment needs in the green and low-carbon field that are urgently needed by the market from the perspectives of supporting high-quality industrial development and carbon and pollution reduction.

Clear application deadlines

Catalog submission is conducted through online application. Applicants log in to the website of the Department of Industry and Information Technology of Anhui Province to complete the submission. The online application function opens at 24:00 on October 15, 2026, the applicant portal closes at 24:00 on October 30, 2026, the county (city, district) industry and information technology department review portal closes at 24:00 on November 6, 2026, and the municipal industry and information technology bureau review portal closing time and recommendation document submission deadline is 24:00 on November 13, 2026.

This catalog solicitation will further improve Anhui Province's green and low-carbon technology and product supply system. Hydrogen energy, as a key included area, will provide policy support and a market matching platform for technological innovation and product promotion in Anhui Province's hydrogen energy industry.