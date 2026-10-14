Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) has finalized the drafting of the Prime Minister’s Decision entitled List and Processing Grades of Domestic Strategic and Important Minerals Eligible for Export. The document was submitted to the Ministry of Justice for review on October 8 and has not yet taken effect.

Screened from Vietnam’s catalogue of 19 strategic and important minerals, the draft covers 17 mineral types with requirements for domestic deep processing. Only products meeting the specified processing grades are permitted for export, while raw ores are banned from direct export. Tungsten, tin, lithium and rare earths are included in the controlled list.