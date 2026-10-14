[SMM Chromium Flash] Tharisa’s Average Chrome Price Slips to $285/t in Q4 as FY2027 Guidance Holds at 1.50-1.65 Mt

Tharisa reported an average metallurgical-grade chrome concentrate price of US$285/t on a 42% basis in the fourth quarter of its 2026 financial year, down 6.9% from US$306/t in the third quarter. The FY2026 average was US$290/t, up 9.0% from US$266/t in FY2025. CEO Phoevos Pouroulis said the pricing environment was materially stronger than in the prior year. The PGM basket moved in the same direction. The average PGM contained-metal basket price was US$2,535/oz in the fourth quarter, down 5.4% from US$2,681/oz in the third quarter. The FY2026 average was US$2,607/oz, against US$1,615/oz in FY2025. For FY2027, Tharisa guided chrome concentrate production of 1.50-1.65 Mt and PGM production of 150,000-170,000 oz on a 6E basis, reflecting production from the Tharisa Mine only. The chrome range is unchanged from FY2026 guidance, and FY2026 output of 1.56 Mt fell within it.