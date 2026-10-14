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Costs provide a floor while demand remains cautious; ADC12 prices mainly consolidate [ADC12 Price Daily Review]

Published: Oct 14, 2026 13:05 (GMT+8)
[ADC12 Price Daily Review: Costs provide support, demand adopts a wait-and-see stance, ADC12 prices largely consolidate] Today, the ADC12 market was largely stable overall, with strong short-term wait-and-see sentiment in the market. The SMM ADC12 price remained flat from the previous day at 24,500 yuan/mt.

Futures: The most-traded AD2612 cast aluminum alloy futures contract opened at 23,090 yuan/mt today. It shot up to 23,125 yuan/mt in early trading before pulling back on resistance, then declined step by step in the morning session to hit an intraday low of 22,970 yuan/mt. It subsequently stabilized and consolidated, with volume-driven rebound in late trading, closing at 23,060 yuan/mt at midday, down 30 yuan/mt or 0.13% from yesterday's settlement price. Resistance is seen at 23,300 yuan/mt, with support at 22,900 yuan/mt.

Spot: The ADC12 market was largely stable today, with strong short-term wait-and-see sentiment. SMM ADC12 prices were flat from the previous day at 24,500 yuan/mt. Cost support from aluminum scrap raw materials remains strong, and enterprises still have a firm willingness to hold prices firm, limiting the downside for spot prices. Overall, ADC12 prices are expected to remain in a stable-to-adjusting trend in the short term, with future movement hinging on aluminum price fluctuations, changes in aluminum scrap costs, and end-use demand performance.

 

 

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

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