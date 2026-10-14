Costs provide a floor while demand remains cautious; ADC12 prices mainly consolidate [ADC12 Price Daily Review]

Futures: The most-traded AD2612 cast aluminum alloy futures contract opened at 23,090 yuan/mt today. It shot up to 23,125 yuan/mt in early trading before pulling back on resistance, then declined step by step in the morning session to hit an intraday low of 22,970 yuan/mt. It subsequently stabilized and consolidated, with volume-driven rebound in late trading, closing at 23,060 yuan/mt at midday, down 30 yuan/mt or 0.13% from yesterday's settlement price. Resistance is seen at 23,300 yuan/mt, with support at 22,900 yuan/mt.

Spot: The ADC12 market was largely stable today, with strong short-term wait-and-see sentiment. SMM ADC12 prices were flat from the previous day at 24,500 yuan/mt. Cost support from aluminum scrap raw materials remains strong, and enterprises still have a firm willingness to hold prices firm, limiting the downside for spot prices. Overall, ADC12 prices are expected to remain in a stable-to-adjusting trend in the short term, with future movement hinging on aluminum price fluctuations, changes in aluminum scrap costs, and end-use demand performance.